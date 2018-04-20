Umroa’s 5-34, batsmen hand Berbice title with day to spare

Berbice ended day two of the Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance/Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U19 Inter-County three-day match against the National U17 on 198 – 4, leading by 263 runs at stumps at the Everest Cricket Club Ground, Camp Road.
The second day’s play began with the under-17’s resuming on 76-4 and trailing by 100 runs.
They were subsequently bundled out for 111 at the end of the 49th over as the last six wickets perished for 35 runs to surrender first innings points and thereby handing Berbice, who only needed first innings honours, this year’s three-day title. ….
Sir Viv backs CARICOM intervention
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Legendary former Test captain, Sir Vivian Richards, has thrown his weight behind CARICOM’s efforts at governance reform in West Indies cricket.
GFF committee member O’Jeer suspended for `inappropriate’ behaviour’
Keith O’Jeer, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Executive Committee Member and Berbice Football Association (GFA) President, has been suspended by the federation for “inappropriate behaviour”.
Plaisance Guardians down Half Mile Bulls 90-80
-Kobras, Ravens also score wins Plaisance Guardians, Kobras and Ravens clinched contrasting wins in the GABF ‘Road to Mecca’ Club Championship, on Wednesday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Anthony spins Essequibo past defending champions
A man-of-the-match performance from 18-year-old leg spinner, Sherlan Anthony saw Essequibo record a rare six-wicket victory over defending champions, Demerara inside two days of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/ Hand in Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County Under-19 three-day tournament at Tuschen, East Bank Demerara on Thursday.