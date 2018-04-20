Umroa’s 5-34, batsmen hand Berbice title with day to spare

Berbice ended day two of the Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance/Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U19 Inter-County three-day match against the National U17 on 198 – 4, leading by 263 runs at stumps at the Everest Cricket Club Ground, Camp Road.

The second day’s play began with the under-17’s resuming on 76-4 and trailing by 100 runs.

They were subsequently bundled out for 111 at the end of the 49th over as the last six wickets perished for 35 runs to surrender first innings points and thereby handing Berbice, who only needed first innings honours, this year’s three-day title. ….