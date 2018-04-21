Berbice dethrone Demerara to capture three-day title

Berbice U19 were crowned Inter-County three-day champions after playing unbeaten in this year’s Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance/Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U19 Inter-County three-day tournament.
The newly crowned champions drew their final match against the National U17’s at the Everest Cricket Club Ground, Camp Road, yesterday.
They had earlier in the tournament, earned wins against Demerara and Essequibo.
Berbice, who dethroned Demerara for this year’s title, resumed the final day on 198 – 4, leading the national U17s by 263 runs. ….
Historic female national chess c/ships start today
Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Maria Varona-Thomas is the favorite to win the national women’s chess championships which commence today at the National Resource Centre.
Boyce/Jefford Relay Festival registration closes today
Registration for the various disciplines for tomorrow’s Boyce/Jefford Relay Festival and Family Fun Day closes today ahead of what is expected to be a riveting day of fun and competition at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary.
Nothing to prove says, ‘Universe Boss’ Gayle
MOHALI, India, CMC – Superstar opener Chris Gayle has taken aim at detractors following his scintillating hundred on Thursday, contending he had nothing further to prove in his career.
Strong all-round effort from Bravo helps Chennai to healthy win
PUNE, India, CMC – West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo had only a minor role but it was strong enough to help drive Chennai Super Kings to an emphatic 64-run win over Rajasthan Royals here yesterday.