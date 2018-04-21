Strong all-round effort from Bravo helps Chennai to healthy win

PUNE, India, CMC – West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo had only a minor role but it was strong enough to help drive Chennai Super Kings to an emphatic 64-run win over Rajasthan Royals here yesterday.
Playing at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Chennai piled up 204 for five off their 20 overs with Australian opener Shane Watson smashing 106 from 57 balls with nine fours and half-dozen sixes.
He put on 50 for the first wicket with Ambati Rayudu (12) and a further 81 for the second wicket with Suresh Raina who chipped in with 46.
When three wickets fell for 30 runs to leave Chennai on 161 for four in the 16th over, Bravo joined Watson to add 41 from 28 balls for the fifth wicket.
The right-handed Bravo finished unbeaten on 24 from 16 balls with four boundaries.
When Royals batted, Bravo claimed two for 16 from two overs of right-arm medium pace, to limit the hosts to 140 all out in the penultimate over.
All-rounder Ben Stokes hit 45 from 37 balls and England counterpart Jos Buttler, 22 from 17, but they were the only two to pass 20.
