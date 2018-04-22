Doris eyeing 2020 Olympic gold

Newly minted Commonwealth Games triple jump gold medalist Troy Doris is hoping that his historic leap creates more opportunities for himself, Guyana and local sportsmen and women.

“Hopefully this opens some doors for myself and for Guyana, what doors I’m not sure but I just hope in general there are more opportunities for Guyana to have its name in more competitions and have our athletes recognized globally.”

The USA-based Doris, who spoke via telephone to Stabroek Sport recently, also voiced his appreciation for the overwhelming support he has received from the public since winning Guyana’s first global gold medal in the field event…..