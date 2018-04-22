Doris eyeing 2020 Olympic gold

Newly minted Commonwealth Games triple jump gold medalist Troy Doris is hoping that his historic leap creates more opportunities for himself, Guyana and local sportsmen and women.
“Hopefully this opens some doors for myself and for Guyana, what doors I’m not sure but I just hope in general there are more opportunities for Guyana to have its name in more competitions and have our athletes recognized globally.”
The USA-based Doris, who spoke via telephone to Stabroek Sport recently, also voiced his appreciation for the overwhelming support he has received from the public since winning Guyana’s first global gold medal in the field event…..
Pertab wins bench press showdown against Edwards
National powerlifters, John ‘Big John’ Edwards, Colin ‘Mr Clean’ Chesney and Jacqueline Toney were among the participants who chalked up their hands and competed in yesterday’s bench press showdown at the 704 Sports Bar Sky Lounge.
Police dismissed for 322 on the stroke of day’s play
The Police Sports Club (PSC) continued their impressive run in this year’s Noble House Seafoods second-division, two-day tournament, after compiling 323 before being dismissed on the stroke of stumps on day one in their final group match against the University of Guyana (UG) at the Gandhi Youth Organization ground, yesterday.
NK Ballers easily defeats Team 25
NK Ballers, Silver Bullets, Wisroc, Swag Entertainment, Assassa Ballers and Cherokee Park secured wins when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship continued on Friday.
Leacock shines on rain-hit first day
cbagged 6-51 as Gandhi Youth Organization (GYO) restricted the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to 151 all out in their first innings of the Georgetown Cricket Assoc-iation/GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall first-division, two-day tournament at the GDF ground, Camp Ayanganna yesterday.