Grand Coastal renews 20 year partnership with LGC

Secretary of LGC Rabindranath ‘Pandit Ravi’ Persaud (left) receives the sponsorship from deputy CEO of Grand Coastal Hotel, Kevin Daby.

The Grand Coastal golf tournament will take place Saturday after the Grand Coastal International Hotel and Restaurant renewed its sponsorship of the tournament with the Lusignan Golf Club.

The collaboration of over 20 years was renewed at a simple handing over ceremony at the Hotel’s Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara location recently where deputy CEO of the hotel, Kevin Daby, pledged the hotel’s support to golf.

Daby, who pointed out that there is always a good relationship between the club and the hotel, said that it was his father, an avid fan and competitor, who began the initiative and who asked him to continue the relationship, something the deputy CEO intends to continue in the future…..

