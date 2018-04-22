Grand Coastal renews 20 year partnership with LGC

The Grand Coastal golf tournament will take place Saturday after the Grand Coastal International Hotel and Restaurant renewed its sponsorship of the tournament with the Lusignan Golf Club.
The collaboration of over 20 years was renewed at a simple handing over ceremony at the Hotel’s Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara location recently where deputy CEO of the hotel, Kevin Daby, pledged the hotel’s support to golf.
Daby, who pointed out that there is always a good relationship between the club and the hotel, said that it was his father, an avid fan and competitor, who began the initiative and who asked him to continue the relationship, something the deputy CEO intends to continue in the future…..
Pertab wins bench press showdown against Edwards
National powerlifters, John ‘Big John’ Edwards, Colin ‘Mr Clean’ Chesney and Jacqueline Toney were among the participants who chalked up their hands and competed in yesterday’s bench press showdown at the 704 Sports Bar Sky Lounge.
Police dismissed for 322 on the stroke of day’s play
The Police Sports Club (PSC) continued their impressive run in this year’s Noble House Seafoods second-division, two-day tournament, after compiling 323 before being dismissed on the stroke of stumps on day one in their final group match against the University of Guyana (UG) at the Gandhi Youth Organization ground, yesterday.
NK Ballers easily defeats Team 25
NK Ballers, Silver Bullets, Wisroc, Swag Entertainment, Assassa Ballers and Cherokee Park secured wins when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship continued on Friday.
Leacock shines on rain-hit first day
cbagged 6-51 as Gandhi Youth Organization (GYO) restricted the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to 151 all out in their first innings of the Georgetown Cricket Assoc-iation/GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall first-division, two-day tournament at the GDF ground, Camp Ayanganna yesterday.