Berbice race to nine-wicket win over Select U17s

Berbice began their 50 overs Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Hand-In-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County U19 tournament with a nine-wicket win over the Select U17s at the Tuschen Ground, East Bank Essequibo yesterday.

Berbice won the toss and sent the juniors into bat, dismissing them for a dismal 61 before racing to 67-1 from 62 balls.

With persistent showers dampening sports across the country, Tuschen was spared as the rainfall eased and allowed play to begin at 13:30 which reduced the contest to a 22-overs-a-side affair…..