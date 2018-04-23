Berbice race to nine-wicket win over Select U17s

Berbice began their 50 overs Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Hand-In-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County U19 tournament with a nine-wicket win over the Select U17s at the Tuschen Ground, East Bank Essequibo yesterday.
Berbice won the toss and sent the juniors into bat, dismissing them for a dismal 61 before racing to 67-1 from 62 balls.
With persistent showers dampening sports across the country, Tuschen was spared as the rainfall eased and allowed play to begin at 13:30 which reduced the contest to a 22-overs-a-side affair…..
Panthers capture GRFU `B’ Division final
The Panthers Rugby outfit defeated a game Police Falcons squad 24-12 in the final of the B Division Rugby Tournament yesterday at the National Park to kick start the local season.
Royals beat Mumbai in another last over thriller
(IPL) In yet another last-over thriller in VIVO IPL 2018, the Rajasthan Royals defeated the Mumbai Indians by three wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium last night.
Hope says preparation underway
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Elegant stroke-maker Shai Hope says West Indies have already trained their sights on the Sri Lanka Test series, as they target success in the three-Test rubber in June.
BV Triumph whips Plaisance 3-0 in U15 football
Beterverwagting (BV)/Triumph crushed Plaisance 3-0 when the East Coast Demerara leg of the Frank Watson Memorial U15 football competition continued Saturday.