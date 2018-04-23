Panthers capture GRFU `B’ Division final

The Panthers Rugby outfit defeated a game Police Falcons squad 24-12 in the final of the B Division Rugby Tournament yesterday at the National Park to kick start the local season. A try apiece from Daniel Anderson, Ryan Dey, Delroy Fordyce and Tyrese Prescod along with conversions from Prescod and Lloyd Anderson enabled the Panthers to pull out the victory in the less than ideal conditions for rugby. A try by Dason Barrow and and try and conversion by Daniel De Abreu were not enough for the Falcons to spring an upset over the rugged Panthers.
Royals beat Mumbai in another last over thriller
(IPL) In yet another last-over thriller in VIVO IPL 2018, the Rajasthan Royals defeated the Mumbai Indians by three wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium last night.
Hope says preparation underway
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Elegant stroke-maker Shai Hope says West Indies have already trained their sights on the Sri Lanka Test series, as they target success in the three-Test rubber in June.
Berbice race to nine-wicket win over Select U17s
Berbice began their 50 overs Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Hand-In-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County U19 tournament with a nine-wicket win over the Select U17s at the Tuschen Ground, East Bank Essequibo yesterday.
BV Triumph whips Plaisance 3-0 in U15 football
Beterverwagting (BV)/Triumph crushed Plaisance 3-0 when the East Coast Demerara leg of the Frank Watson Memorial U15 football competition continued Saturday.