Dharry to fight Mojica May 18 in New York

Elton Dharry’s promotional team, Havoc Boxing is staying true to their word of making 2018 a busy year for the national bantamweight champion.
Following a bruising unanimous decision victory against a game Jesus Vargas on January 20 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Dharry is scheduled to be in the ring again on May 18 in Queens, New York.
According to the Brooklyn, New York-based boxer, he will be fighting Oscar Mojica in a 10-round contest on a card dubbed ‘Making of a Champion’…..
Johnson upsets CM Ali, Varona-Thomas takes title
Sixteen-year-old Nellisha Johnson stunned Candidate Master (CM) Sheriffa Ali in the first round while Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Maria Varona-Thomas played undefeated to lift the title in the first ever Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) female national chess championships last weekend at the National Racquet Center, Woolford Avenue.
Quiet Storm storms into knockout round
Quiet Storm, Amelia’s Ward Russians and Assassa Ballers sealed their berth to the knockout round when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship continued on Sunday.
Second leg of Triple Crown Series set for Sunday
Following the first leg on April 1, the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) will run off the second leg of its inaugural Triple Crown Series this Sunday at the Rising Sun Turf Club.
St Lucia Centre of Excellence to boost sports development
CASTRIES, St Lucia, CMC – Government will establish a Centre of Excellence for Sports here aimed at harnessing the talents of young athletes in order to unleash the true potential of the sports industry.