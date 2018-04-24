Dharry to fight Mojica May 18 in New York

Elton Dharry’s promotional team, Havoc Boxing is staying true to their word of making 2018 a busy year for the national bantamweight champion.

Following a bruising unanimous decision victory against a game Jesus Vargas on January 20 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Dharry is scheduled to be in the ring again on May 18 in Queens, New York.

According to the Brooklyn, New York-based boxer, he will be fighting Oscar Mojica in a 10-round contest on a card dubbed ‘Making of a Champion’…..