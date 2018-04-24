Johnson upsets CM Ali, Varona-Thomas takes title

Sixteen-year-old Nellisha Johnson stunned Candidate Master (CM) Sheriffa Ali in the first round while Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Maria Varona-Thomas played undefeated to lift the title in the first ever Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) female national chess championships last weekend at the National Racquet Center, Woolford Avenue.

Varona-Thomas ended with 5.5 points with her only draw coming against Ali while Hinterland student, Johnson snapped up the second spot by virtue of winning against Ali.

The two finished on four points each…..