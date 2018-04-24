Johnson upsets CM Ali, Varona-Thomas takes title

Sixteen-year-old Nellisha Johnson stunned Candidate Master (CM) Sheriffa Ali in the first round while Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Maria Varona-Thomas played undefeated to lift the title in the first ever Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) female national chess championships last weekend at the National Racquet Center, Woolford Avenue.
Varona-Thomas ended with 5.5 points with her only draw coming against Ali while Hinterland student, Johnson snapped up the second spot by virtue of winning against Ali.
The two finished on four points each…..
Dharry to fight Mojica May 18 in New York
Elton Dharry’s promotional team, Havoc Boxing is staying true to their word of making 2018 a busy year for the national bantamweight champion.
Quiet Storm storms into knockout round
Quiet Storm, Amelia’s Ward Russians and Assassa Ballers sealed their berth to the knockout round when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship continued on Sunday.
Second leg of Triple Crown Series set for Sunday
Following the first leg on April 1, the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) will run off the second leg of its inaugural Triple Crown Series this Sunday at the Rising Sun Turf Club.
St Lucia Centre of Excellence to boost sports development
CASTRIES, St Lucia, CMC – Government will establish a Centre of Excellence for Sports here aimed at harnessing the talents of young athletes in order to unleash the true potential of the sports industry.