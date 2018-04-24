Quiet Storm storms into knockout round

Quiet Storm, Amelia’s Ward Russians and Assassa Ballers sealed their berth to the knockout round when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship continued on Sunday.

Hosted in front of a large crowd at the Mackenzie Bus Park Tarmac, Quiet Storm defeated Cherokee Park 1-0 on penalty kicks after normal time ended scoreless while Amelia’s Ward Russians squeaked past Hard-Knocks 2-1. Shawn Daniels and Terrence Aaron scored in the seventh and 15th minute respectively for Amelia’s Ward Russians while Clive Nobrega netted in the fourth minute for Hard Knocks.

Led by a Guinness Goal from Kester Randolph, (a goal scored in the final three minutes of a match counts as two) Assassa Ballers crushed Team 25 4-1. For Team 25, Ryan Noel scored in the 12th minute…..