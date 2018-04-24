Quiet Storm storms into knockout round

Quiet Storm, Amelia’s Ward Russians and Assassa Ballers sealed their berth to the knockout round when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship continued on Sunday.
Hosted in front of a large crowd at the Mackenzie Bus Park Tarmac, Quiet Storm defeated Cherokee Park 1-0 on penalty kicks after normal time ended scoreless while Amelia’s Ward Russians squeaked past Hard-Knocks 2-1. Shawn Daniels and Terrence Aaron scored in the seventh and 15th minute respectively for Amelia’s Ward Russians while Clive Nobrega netted in the fourth minute for Hard Knocks.
Led by a Guinness Goal from Kester Randolph, (a goal scored in the final three minutes of a match counts as two) Assassa Ballers crushed Team 25 4-1. For Team 25, Ryan Noel scored in the 12th minute…..
Johnson upsets CM Ali, Varona-Thomas takes title
Sixteen-year-old Nellisha Johnson stunned Candidate Master (CM) Sheriffa Ali in the first round while Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Maria Varona-Thomas played undefeated to lift the title in the first ever Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) female national chess championships last weekend at the National Racquet Center, Woolford Avenue.
Dharry to fight Mojica May 18 in New York
Elton Dharry’s promotional team, Havoc Boxing is staying true to their word of making 2018 a busy year for the national bantamweight champion.
Second leg of Triple Crown Series set for Sunday
Following the first leg on April 1, the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) will run off the second leg of its inaugural Triple Crown Series this Sunday at the Rising Sun Turf Club.
St Lucia Centre of Excellence to boost sports development
CASTRIES, St Lucia, CMC – Government will establish a Centre of Excellence for Sports here aimed at harnessing the talents of young athletes in order to unleash the true potential of the sports industry.