Second leg of Triple Crown Series set for Sunday

Following the first leg on April 1, the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) will run off the second leg of its inaugural Triple Crown Series this Sunday at the Rising Sun Turf Club.
According to head of the JJTRC, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr. On the racing days, the C Class, 1200m event with a bounty of $1M will be the main attraction.
The seven-race card will also include events for trotters in the F Class and lower, Three-Year old Guyana Bred, H and Lower, J/K and lower, K Class non earners and L and lower…..
Johnson upsets CM Ali, Varona-Thomas takes title
Sixteen-year-old Nellisha Johnson stunned Candidate Master (CM) Sheriffa Ali in the first round while Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Maria Varona-Thomas played undefeated to lift the title in the first ever Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) female national chess championships last weekend at the National Racquet Center, Woolford Avenue.
Dharry to fight Mojica May 18 in New York
Elton Dharry’s promotional team, Havoc Boxing is staying true to their word of making 2018 a busy year for the national bantamweight champion.
Quiet Storm storms into knockout round
Quiet Storm, Amelia’s Ward Russians and Assassa Ballers sealed their berth to the knockout round when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship continued on Sunday.
St Lucia Centre of Excellence to boost sports development
CASTRIES, St Lucia, CMC – Government will establish a Centre of Excellence for Sports here aimed at harnessing the talents of young athletes in order to unleash the true potential of the sports industry.