Second leg of Triple Crown Series set for Sunday

Following the first leg on April 1, the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) will run off the second leg of its inaugural Triple Crown Series this Sunday at the Rising Sun Turf Club.

According to head of the JJTRC, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr. On the racing days, the C Class, 1200m event with a bounty of $1M will be the main attraction.

The seven-race card will also include events for trotters in the F Class and lower, Three-Year old Guyana Bred, H and Lower, J/K and lower, K Class non earners and L and lower…..