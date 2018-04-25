Lady Jags swing into action tomorrow

With the national female soccer team known as the Lady Jaguars set to commence the CFU Women’s Challenge Series tomorrow against Grenada at the Ato Bolton Stadium, Trinidad and Tobago from 16:00hrs, head-coach Dr. Ivan Joseph, said the tournament’s focus will be on the tactical and technical acumen of the players.

According to an official release from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), the recently appointed Joseph said, “I’m really concerned with whether our players can execute the established systems. The outcome and the results of that game are irrelevant. Does our Right Back stay wide? Does our Centre Back hold the centre of the park? Does our Goalkeeper collect the balls in the air? Does our team have speed that I don’t know of? Are the players fitter than I thought? Those are the things that I’m looking to really find out and no matter the opponent, I’ll be able to draw those conclusions at the end of the game or, at least, be a long way towards finding those answers.”

He added: “I am impressed with how well and how open the players are to really mingling and getting to know each other. I can see them making a considered effort to get out of their traditional groups and we see a nice inter-mingling and mixture of players trying to build a cohesive and tight team.” GFF Technical Director Ian Greenwood said the GFF was looking to see how well the various components would blend together…..