Lady Jags swing into action tomorrow

With the national female soccer team known as the Lady Jaguars set to commence the CFU Women’s Challenge Series tomorrow against Grenada at the Ato Bolton Stadium, Trinidad and Tobago from 16:00hrs, head-coach Dr. Ivan Joseph, said the tournament’s focus will be on the tactical and technical acumen of the players.
According to an official release from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), the recently appointed Joseph said, “I’m really concerned with whether our players can execute the established systems. The outcome and the results of that game are irrelevant. Does our Right Back stay wide? Does our Centre Back hold the centre of the park? Does our Goalkeeper collect the balls in the air? Does our team have speed that I don’t know of? Are the players fitter than I thought? Those are the things that I’m looking to really find out and no matter the opponent, I’ll be able to draw those conclusions at the end of the game or, at least, be a long way towards finding those answers.”
He added: “I am impressed with how well and how open the players are to really mingling and getting to know each other. I can see them making a considered effort to get out of their traditional groups and we see a nice inter-mingling and mixture of players trying to build a cohesive and tight team.” GFF Technical Director Ian Greenwood said the GFF was looking to see how well the various components would blend together…..
Pollard fails again as Mumbai slump to fifth defeat
MUMBAI, India, CMC – West Indies Twenty20 star Kieron Pollard extended his poor form in the Indian Premier League as Mumbai Indians crashed to their fifth defeat of the new season with a a 31-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring encounter here yesterday.
Hope convinced Windies can defy odds and win World Cup
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – West Indies batsman Shai Hope believes the Caribbean side can defy the odds and win next year’s ICC World Cup in England.
Berbice march into U-19 final with 119-run win over Demerara
Berbice trampled defending champions Demerara by 119 runs to book their spot in Saturday’s final of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/ Hand In Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Under-19 Inter-County 50 overs tournament at Lusignan Community Center Ground, East Coast Demerara yesterday.
Several teams in must-win situations as group action concludes
With several elimination berths still up for grabs, the final group action in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championships will commence tonight at the Silvercity Hard-Court.