Futsal final to be replayed without spectators

Following the conclusion of their investigation into the shooting incident at the Petra Organization Futsal finale, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has concluded that the security arrangements for the event were inadequate but has nevertheless given approval for the match to be replayed under specific conditions.
“Please be informed that the GFF, on concluding its investigation and review of Statements from Officials in relation to the incident and also taking into consideration the details surrounding the previous incident of Thursday 8th March 2018, the Executive Committee can no longer exercise reasonable confidence that the security arrangements were adequate during the conduct of the tournament,” the GFF wrote in a correspondence signed by General Secretary Renella Bourne (Ag) and sent to the Petra Organization Co-Director Troy Mendonca.
“Additionally, following consultation with the National Sports Commission through the office of the Director of Sports, we found no information to mitigate our conclusion,” the GFF added…..
GOA top brass satisfied with Commonwealth Games performance
The top brass of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) along with General Manager, David Fernandes collectively described Guyana’s performance as ‘fair’ during the staging of the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games held from April 4-15 in Australia.
Upcoming ODI series critical to World Cup success: Holder
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Captain Jason Holder has underscored the importance of several one-day series leading up to next year’s World Cup in England, stressing it was vital West Indies used them to gain confidence, momentum and a settled line-up for the global showpiece.
Bravo heroics take Chennai top of standings
BANGALURU, India, CMC – West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo played hero as Chennai Super Kings plundered 16 runs from the final over to overhaul an imposing target of 206, and beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets with two balls to spare here yesterday.
Guyana allotted 50 sports for upcoming CAC Games
Guyana has been allotted 50 spots for the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games which will be held in Barranquilla, Colombia from July 19 to August 3.