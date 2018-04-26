Futsal final to be replayed without spectators

Following the conclusion of their investigation into the shooting incident at the Petra Organization Futsal finale, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has concluded that the security arrangements for the event were inadequate but has nevertheless given approval for the match to be replayed under specific conditions.

“Please be informed that the GFF, on concluding its investigation and review of Statements from Officials in relation to the incident and also taking into consideration the details surrounding the previous incident of Thursday 8th March 2018, the Executive Committee can no longer exercise reasonable confidence that the security arrangements were adequate during the conduct of the tournament,” the GFF wrote in a correspondence signed by General Secretary Renella Bourne (Ag) and sent to the Petra Organization Co-Director Troy Mendonca.

“Additionally, following consultation with the National Sports Commission through the office of the Director of Sports, we found no information to mitigate our conclusion,” the GFF added…..