GOA top brass satisfied with Commonwealth Games performance

The top brass of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) along with General Manager, David Fernandes collectively described Guyana’s performance as ‘fair’ during the staging of the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games held from April 4-15 in Australia.

Team Guyana was represented in seven disciplines, track and field, boxing, badminton, rifle shooting, squash, swimming and table tennis by 24 athletes but only secured a lone medal compliments of USA based triple jumper, Troy Doris who jumped, hopped and skipped his way to a gold on the penultimate day of the fixture.

However, President of the GOA, K Juman Yassin, along with Chef De Mission of the sojourn, Noel Adonis and Fernandes and the coaches pointed out that our local athletes were up against some of the world’s best athletes, hence they were satisfied with most of the performances…..