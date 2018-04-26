GOA top brass satisfied with Commonwealth Games performance

The top brass of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) along with General Manager, David Fernandes collectively described Guyana’s performance as ‘fair’ during the staging of the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games held from April 4-15 in Australia.
Team Guyana was represented in seven disciplines, track and field, boxing, badminton, rifle shooting, squash, swimming and table tennis by 24 athletes but only secured a lone medal compliments of USA based triple jumper, Troy Doris who jumped, hopped and skipped his way to a gold on the penultimate day of the fixture.
However, President of the GOA, K Juman Yassin, along with Chef De Mission of the sojourn, Noel Adonis and Fernandes and the coaches pointed out that our local athletes were up against some of the world’s best athletes, hence they were satisfied with most of the performances…..
Upcoming ODI series critical to World Cup success: Holder
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Captain Jason Holder has underscored the importance of several one-day series leading up to next year’s World Cup in England, stressing it was vital West Indies used them to gain confidence, momentum and a settled line-up for the global showpiece.
Bravo heroics take Chennai top of standings
BANGALURU, India, CMC – West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo played hero as Chennai Super Kings plundered 16 runs from the final over to overhaul an imposing target of 206, and beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets with two balls to spare here yesterday.
Futsal final to be replayed without spectators
Following the conclusion of their investigation into the shooting incident at the Petra Organization Futsal finale, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has concluded that the security arrangements for the event were inadequate but has nevertheless given approval for the match to be replayed under specific conditions.
Guyana allotted 50 sports for upcoming CAC Games
Guyana has been allotted 50 spots for the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games which will be held in Barranquilla, Colombia from July 19 to August 3.