Defending champions into knockout round

Defending champion Dave and Celina’s All-Stars, High Rollers and Swag Entertainment secured their berths in the knockout round, when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship continued on Wednesday.

Hosted in front of a large crowd at the Silvercity Hard-Court Tarmac, the titlist edged Hard-Knocks 1-0. Tyric McAllister scored in the seventh minute.

On the other hand, High Rollers crushed Next Level 4-1. Jonah Simon recorded a ‘Guinness Goal’ (GG) (a goal scored in the final three minutes of a match counts as two) in the 19th minute…..