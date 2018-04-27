Defending champions into knockout round

Defending champion Dave and Celina’s All-Stars, High Rollers and Swag Entertainment secured their berths in the knockout round, when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship continued on Wednesday.
Hosted in front of a large crowd at the Silvercity Hard-Court Tarmac, the titlist edged Hard-Knocks 1-0. Tyric McAllister scored in the seventh minute.
On the other hand, High Rollers crushed Next Level 4-1. Jonah Simon recorded a ‘Guinness Goal’ (GG) (a goal scored in the final three minutes of a match counts as two) in the 19th minute…..
Keemo Paul set for fast-bowling camp
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Test all-rounder Raymon Reifer and West Indies limited overs speedster Keemo Paul are among 10 players named by Cricket West Indies to be part of a fast bowing camp starting here next Monday.
Anderson’s five-wicket haul helps Berbice defeat Essequibo
Kevlon Anderson’s five-wicket haul helped Berbice cement their dominance with a five-wicket win over Essequibo in the final round of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/ Hand In Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County Under-19 50 overs competition at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo yesterday.
Trump tweets threat to opponents of U.S. 2026 World Cup bid
(Reuters) – United States president Donald Trump yesterday tweeted his support for the North American bid for the 2026 soccer World Cup and issued a veiled threat to nations that might oppose it.
One Day-Street Football
The inaugural I-Cool ‘Super-8’ One Day-Street Football Championship, will kick-off tomorrow at the Sparta Boss Tarmac.