Gayle finally tastes failure as Kings XI miss chance to go top

HYDERABAD, India, CMC – Superstar opener Chris Gayle failed for the first time this season as his Kings XI Punjab slumped to a 13-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderbad to miss out on the chance to take sole possession of the lead in the Indian Premier League here Thursday.
Asked to chase a modest 133 for victory at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Kings XI collapsed to a disappointing 119 all out, with four balls left in the contest.
Lokesh Rahul top-scored with 32, posting 55 for the first wicket with the left-handed Gayle who made 23.
The right-handed Rahul faced 26 balls and struck four fours and a six while Gayle belted a four and a couple of sixes in his 22-ball knock.
They seemed to be setting the stage for an uncomplicated run chase when both perished in successive overs. Rahul missed a defensive prod at a Rashid Khan leg-break and was bowled while Gayle top-edged a quick bouncer from Basil Thamp and went caught and bowled.
In his three previous innings, Gayle had scored 63, 104 and 62.
Even after their departures, Kings XI were still well poised at 77 for two but lost their last eight wickets for 42 runs.
Rashid Khan was the best bowler with three for 19.
Earlier, seamer Ankit Rajpoot snatched five for 14 as Sunrisers were held to 132 for six off their 20 overs, after being sent in.
Manish Pandey top-scored with 54 while Bangladesh’s Shakib-al-Hasan struck 28, the pair adding 52 for the fourth wicket to pull Sunrisers out of trouble at 27 for three in the fifth over.
With the victory, Sunrisers joined Kings XI and Chennai Super Kings at the top on 10 points, with Chennai holding the lead by virtue of a superior net run rate.
Keemo Paul set for fast-bowling camp
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Test all-rounder Raymon Reifer and West Indies limited overs speedster Keemo Paul are among 10 players named by Cricket West Indies to be part of a fast bowing camp starting here next Monday.
Defending champions into knockout round
Defending champion Dave and Celina’s All-Stars, High Rollers and Swag Entertainment secured their berths in the knockout round, when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship continued on Wednesday.
Anderson’s five-wicket haul helps Berbice defeat Essequibo
Kevlon Anderson’s five-wicket haul helped Berbice cement their dominance with a five-wicket win over Essequibo in the final round of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/ Hand In Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County Under-19 50 overs competition at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo yesterday.
Trump tweets threat to opponents of U.S. 2026 World Cup bid
(Reuters) – United States president Donald Trump yesterday tweeted his support for the North American bid for the 2026 soccer World Cup and issued a veiled threat to nations that might oppose it.