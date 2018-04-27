The inaugural I-Cool ‘Super-8’ One Day-Street Football Championship, will kick-off tomorrow at the Sparta Boss Tarmac.

At 20:00hrs, Leopold Street will lock horns with Back Circle, while Gold is Money matches skills with North Ruimveldt from 20:30hrs.

In the third fixture, Ol Skool Ballers oppose Bent Street at 21:00hrs, while the fourth match pits home side Sparta Boss against Broad Street from 21:30hrs.

Upon the conclusion of the quarterfinal round, the respective winners will advance to the semi-final stage. The overall winner will pocket $200,000. The coordinator of the event is Eson Pyle.