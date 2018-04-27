The inaugural I-Cool ‘Super-8’ One Day-Street Football Championship, will kick-off tomorrow at the Sparta Boss Tarmac.
At 20:00hrs, Leopold Street will lock horns with Back Circle, while Gold is Money matches skills with North Ruimveldt from 20:30hrs.
In the third fixture, Ol Skool Ballers oppose Bent Street at 21:00hrs, while the fourth match pits home side Sparta Boss against Broad Street from 21:30hrs.
Upon the conclusion of the quarterfinal round, the respective winners will advance to the semi-final stage. The overall winner will pocket $200,000. The coordinator of the event is Eson Pyle.
Keemo Paul set for fast-bowling camp
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Test all-rounder Raymon Reifer and West Indies limited overs speedster Keemo Paul are among 10 players named by Cricket West Indies to be part of a fast bowing camp starting here next Monday.
Defending champions into knockout round
Defending champion Dave and Celina’s All-Stars, High Rollers and Swag Entertainment secured their berths in the knockout round, when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship continued on Wednesday.
Anderson’s five-wicket haul helps Berbice defeat Essequibo
Kevlon Anderson’s five-wicket haul helped Berbice cement their dominance with a five-wicket win over Essequibo in the final round of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/ Hand In Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County Under-19 50 overs competition at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo yesterday.
Trump tweets threat to opponents of U.S. 2026 World Cup bid
(Reuters) – United States president Donald Trump yesterday tweeted his support for the North American bid for the 2026 soccer World Cup and issued a veiled threat to nations that might oppose it.