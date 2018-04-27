Sports

One Day-Street Football

By

The inaugural I-Cool ‘Super-8’ One Day-Street Football Championship, will kick-off tomorrow at the Sparta Boss Tarmac.

At 20:00hrs, Leopold Street will lock horns with Back Circle, while Gold is Money matches skills with North Ruimveldt from 20:30hrs.

In the third fixture, Ol Skool Ballers oppose Bent Street at 21:00hrs, while the fourth match pits home side Sparta Boss against Broad Street from 21:30hrs.

Upon the conclusion of the quarterfinal round, the respective winners will advance to the semi-final stage. The overall winner will pocket $200,000. The coordinator of the event is Eson Pyle.

 

 

Comments  
More in Sports

Keemo Paul set for fast-bowling camp

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Test all-rounder Raymon Reifer and West Indies limited overs speedster Keemo Paul are among 10 players named by Cricket West Indies to be part of a fast bowing camp starting here next Monday.

Defending champions into knockout round

Defending champion Dave and Celina’s All-Stars, High Rollers and Swag Entertainment secured their berths in the knockout round, when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship continued on Wednesday.

By ,

Anderson’s five-wicket haul helps Berbice defeat Essequibo

Kevlon Anderson’s five-wicket haul helped Berbice cement their dominance with a five-wicket win over Essequibo in the final round of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/ Hand In Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County Under-19 50 overs competition at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo yesterday.

By ,

Trump tweets threat to opponents of U.S. 2026 World Cup bid

(Reuters) – United States president Donald Trump yesterday tweeted his support for the North American bid for the 2026 soccer World Cup and issued a veiled threat to nations that might oppose it.

Comments
Comments Terms and Conditions
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×