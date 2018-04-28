Berbice takes on U-17 in U-19 final today

A new champion will be crowned today in the Guyana Cricket Board/ Hand-In-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County Under-19 50-over Tournament with Berbice taking on the Select Under-17 at Lusignan Community Center, East Coast Demerara.

Berbice will feel confident with history on their side having beaten the U-17s in the first round.

However the U-17s are pumped after their surprise win against a strong Essequibo side and will be looking for retribution…..