Berbice takes on U-17 in U-19 final today

A new champion will be crowned today in the Guyana Cricket Board/ Hand-In-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County Under-19 50-over Tournament with Berbice taking on the Select Under-17 at Lusignan Community Center, East Coast Demerara.

Berbice will feel confident with history on their side having beaten the U-17s in the first round.

However the U-17s are pumped after their surprise win against a strong Essequibo side and will be looking for retribution…..

GDF wins Balram Raghubir Inter-Service T20 Title

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) yesterday scored a four-wicket win over the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in the final of the Balram Raghubir Inter-Service T20 title at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary.

Intense rivalry anticipated in Colts/Ravens matchup in Mecca final

The stage is set for the final of the Road to Mecca V Basketball Championship between two-time defending champions, Bounty Colts and Ravens.

NGSS wins East Zone title

Unbeaten North Georgetown Secondary School (NGSS) yesterday defeated Mae’s Secondary School by eight wickets in the final of the  East Georgetown Zone of the Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/ National Sports Commission/ National Secondary School Cricket League at the Everest Cricket Club, Camp Road.

Excitement at fever pitch for second leg of Triple Crown Series

Thoroughbred racing returns to the Rising Sun Turf Club tomorrow for the second leg of the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee Triple Crown Series.

