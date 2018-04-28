Chanderpaul half-century ends rut

MANCHESTER, England, CMC – Veteran former Test batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul ended a run of low scores with a half-century as Lancashire flourished on the second day of their rain-hit County Championship match against Surrey on Saturday.

The 43-year-old struck 65, an innings that helped the hosts up to 352 for eight in their first innings at Old Trafford.

With Friday’s opening day washed out, Lancashire made the most of good conditions, as Jordan Clark top-scored 78, Steven Croft got 62 while captain Liam Livingstone chipped in with 48.

Lancashire were slumping at 23 for three when Chanderpaul arrived at the crease to helped revive the innings in an 88-run with Livingstone for the fourth wicket.

The left-hander, with previous scores of 8, 1, 11 and 0, carved out a handsome innings which included six fours and a six and spanned just over 3-1/2 hours and 149 balls.

When Lancashire lost two quick wickets to slump to 128 for five, Chanderpaul combined with Croft in a 78-run sixth wicket partnership which further bolstered the innings.

He was eventually sixth out with the score on 206 but Croft and Clark frustrated Surrey’s bowlers late in the day.

Chanderpaul played 164 Tests scoring 11 867 runs, to be second behind Brian Lara on the West Indies list of all-time run-getters.