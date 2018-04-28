Excitement at fever pitch for second leg of Triple Crown Series

Thoroughbred racing returns to the Rising Sun Turf Club tomorrow for the second leg of the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee Triple Crown Series.
Following the first leg on April 1 at the Port Mourant Turf Club, anticipation is fever pitched for the second installment of the lucrative event, the first of its kind ever held in Guyana.
According to organizer of the fixture, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr., despite the recent inclement weather, a damper has not been placed on the event and all systems have been given the green light…..
GDF wins Balram Raghubir Inter-Service T20 Title
The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) yesterday scored a four-wicket win over the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in the final of the Balram Raghubir Inter-Service T20 title at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary.
Intense rivalry anticipated in Colts/Ravens matchup in Mecca final
The stage is set for the final of the Road to Mecca V Basketball Championship between two-time defending champions, Bounty Colts and Ravens.
NGSS wins East Zone title
Unbeaten North Georgetown Secondary School (NGSS) yesterday defeated Mae’s Secondary School by eight wickets in the final of the East Georgetown Zone of the Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/ National Sports Commission/ National Secondary School Cricket League at the Everest Cricket Club, Camp Road.
Berbice takes on U-17 in U-19 final today
A new champion will be crowned today in the Guyana Cricket Board/ Hand-In-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County Under-19 50-over Tournament with Berbice taking on the Select Under-17 at Lusignan Community Center, East Coast Demerara.