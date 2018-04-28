Excitement at fever pitch for second leg of Triple Crown Series

Thoroughbred racing returns to the Rising Sun Turf Club tomorrow for the second leg of the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee Triple Crown Series.

Following the first leg on April 1 at the Port Mourant Turf Club, anticipation is fever pitched for the second installment of the lucrative event, the first of its kind ever held in Guyana.

According to organizer of the fixture, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr., despite the recent inclement weather, a damper has not been placed on the event and all systems have been given the green light…..