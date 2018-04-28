GDF wins Balram Raghubir Inter-Service T20 Title

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) yesterday scored a four-wicket win over the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in the final of the Balram Raghubir Inter-Service T20 title at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary.
The bowlers had a marvelous day in the field with the weather offering much sunshine to end the tournament that was plagued with rain.
GDF won the toss and decided to bowl and duly bundled out the GFS for 46 in 14.2 overs…..
