Intense rivalry anticipated in Colts/Ravens matchup in Mecca final

The stage is set for the final of the Road to Mecca V Basketball Championship between two-time defending champions, Bounty Colts and Ravens. The match will be played at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall today from 19:00 hrs while the third place playoff pits Royals Basketball Club against Cobras.
President of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation Nigel Hinds said today’s final is going to be special.
“I know there has been a lot of back and forth on social media among the teams competing at the top but it is good for the sport, as it is a form of advertising and it has built up an intense rivalry,” said the former national player…..
GDF wins Balram Raghubir Inter-Service T20 Title
The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) yesterday scored a four-wicket win over the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in the final of the Balram Raghubir Inter-Service T20 title at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary.
NGSS wins East Zone title
Unbeaten North Georgetown Secondary School (NGSS) yesterday defeated Mae’s Secondary School by eight wickets in the final of the East Georgetown Zone of the Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/ National Sports Commission/ National Secondary School Cricket League at the Everest Cricket Club, Camp Road.
Berbice takes on U-17 in U-19 final today
A new champion will be crowned today in the Guyana Cricket Board/ Hand-In-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County Under-19 50-over Tournament with Berbice taking on the Select Under-17 at Lusignan Community Center, East Coast Demerara.
Excitement at fever pitch for second leg of Triple Crown Series
Thoroughbred racing returns to the Rising Sun Turf Club tomorrow for the second leg of the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee Triple Crown Series.