Intense rivalry anticipated in Colts/Ravens matchup in Mecca final

The stage is set for the final of the Road to Mecca V Basketball Championship between two-time defending champions, Bounty Colts and Ravens. The match will be played at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall today from 19:00 hrs while the third place playoff pits Royals Basketball Club against Cobras.

President of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation Nigel Hinds said today’s final is going to be special.

“I know there has been a lot of back and forth on social media among the teams competing at the top but it is good for the sport, as it is a form of advertising and it has built up an intense rivalry,” said the former national player…..