NGSS wins East Zone title

Unbeaten North Georgetown Secondary School (NGSS) yesterday defeated Mae’s Secondary School by eight wickets in the final of the East Georgetown Zone of the Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/ National Sports Commission/ National Secondary School Cricket League at the Everest Cricket Club, Camp Road.

NGSS restricted Mae’s to 74 all before chasing the target down in 10.5 overs

NGSS skipper, Wayne Bollers won the toss and elected to field after the match was delayed nearly 90 minutes because no balls were available…..