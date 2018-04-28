Powerlifting exhibition on today at Fitness Express on Sheriff Street

Fitness Express is the place to be today as Guyana’s leading supplement retailer and the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) team up to host a powerlifting exhibition and meet and greet.
The event which starts at 11:00hrs at the Sheriff and John Smith Streets entity will see male and female lifters exhibiting the three powerlifting lifts, the squat, the bench press and the deadlift.
Attendees will also have a chance to sample products, take advantage of discounts and meet and greet some of the nation’s best powerlifters. Video clips of local and international events will also be shown.
Ever since Fitness Express opened its doors, its CEO, Jamie McDonald, has been a benefactor for numerous disciplines and athletes. Today’s activity is one way that the federation is looking to highlight his efforts and his business. See you there.
GDF wins Balram Raghubir Inter-Service T20 Title
The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) yesterday scored a four-wicket win over the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in the final of the Balram Raghubir Inter-Service T20 title at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary.
Intense rivalry anticipated in Colts/Ravens matchup in Mecca final
The stage is set for the final of the Road to Mecca V Basketball Championship between two-time defending champions, Bounty Colts and Ravens.
NGSS wins East Zone title
Unbeaten North Georgetown Secondary School (NGSS) yesterday defeated Mae’s Secondary School by eight wickets in the final of the East Georgetown Zone of the Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/ National Sports Commission/ National Secondary School Cricket League at the Everest Cricket Club, Camp Road.
Berbice takes on U-17 in U-19 final today
A new champion will be crowned today in the Guyana Cricket Board/ Hand-In-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County Under-19 50-over Tournament with Berbice taking on the Select Under-17 at Lusignan Community Center, East Coast Demerara.