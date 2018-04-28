Volleyball team looks to spring surprise at Olympic Qualifiers

Outside attacker Juan Velazquez is urging his fellow volleyball teammates to back themselves to spring a few surprises in the upcoming South American Olympic Qualifiers set to spike off in Bolivia from May 26 to June 4.
Velazquez, who is a vital cog in the national set-up, spoke to Stabroek Sport on the heels of the training squad being shortalisted.
While he was keen on Guyana using the opportunity to qualify, Velazquez noted that the outing would present a tough examination to pass…..
GDF wins Balram Raghubir Inter-Service T20 Title
The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) yesterday scored a four-wicket win over the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in the final of the Balram Raghubir Inter-Service T20 title at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary.
Intense rivalry anticipated in Colts/Ravens matchup in Mecca final
The stage is set for the final of the Road to Mecca V Basketball Championship between two-time defending champions, Bounty Colts and Ravens.
NGSS wins East Zone title
Unbeaten North Georgetown Secondary School (NGSS) yesterday defeated Mae’s Secondary School by eight wickets in the final of the East Georgetown Zone of the Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/ National Sports Commission/ National Secondary School Cricket League at the Everest Cricket Club, Camp Road.
Berbice takes on U-17 in U-19 final today
A new champion will be crowned today in the Guyana Cricket Board/ Hand-In-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County Under-19 50-over Tournament with Berbice taking on the Select Under-17 at Lusignan Community Center, East Coast Demerara.