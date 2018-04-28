Volleyball team looks to spring surprise at Olympic Qualifiers

Outside attacker Juan Velazquez is urging his fellow volleyball teammates to back themselves to spring a few surprises in the upcoming South American Olympic Qualifiers set to spike off in Bolivia from May 26 to June 4.

Velazquez, who is a vital cog in the national set-up, spoke to Stabroek Sport on the heels of the training squad being shortalisted.

While he was keen on Guyana using the opportunity to qualify, Velazquez noted that the outing would present a tough examination to pass…..