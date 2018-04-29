Fernandes back on the court; eyes next Commonwealth Games 

Nineteen-year-old Taylor Fernandes is already back on the squash court after her participation at the recent Commonwealth Games, maintaining her desire to hone her skills to match her counterparts on the international stage.
Fernandes, who is the reigning Junior Caribbean Squash Queen, failed to medal at the games Down Under but appears unfazed.
She said that she was not at all disappointed but said she wanted a better showing in the Plate (Consolation) category of the games which might have added satisfaction to her experience…..
Fitness Express/GAPF meet and greet and exhibition a success
Guyana’s leading supplement retailer, Fitness Express and the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) staged a successful meet and greet and exhibition at the entity’s Sheriff and John Smith Streets venue yesterday.
Gajnabi excited at West Indies camp call up
Following her maiden call up to train with the West Indies senior women’s team, Shabika Gajnabi vows to capitalize on the opportunity and make her family proud.
National Novices c/ships now May 4-6
The month of May promises to be a busy one for the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) and its boxers.
Plaisance Secondary defeats Business School 69-19
Plaisance Secondary and Bishops’ High School won their U19 matches while St. Joseph’s High, Presidents’ College and Marian Academy clinched U16 victories when the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Regional Conference continued yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.