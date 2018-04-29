Fernandes back on the court; eyes next Commonwealth Games 

Nineteen-year-old Taylor Fernandes is already back on the squash court after her participation at the recent Commonwealth Games, maintaining her desire to hone her skills to match her counterparts on the international stage.

Fernandes, who is the reigning Junior Caribbean Squash Queen, failed to medal at the games Down Under but appears unfazed.

She said that she was not at all disappointed but said she wanted a better showing in the Plate (Consolation) category of the games which might have added satisfaction to her experience…..