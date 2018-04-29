Fitness Express/GAPF meet and greet and exhibition a success

Guyana’s leading supplement retailer, Fitness Express and the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) staged a successful meet and greet and exhibition at the entity’s Sheriff and John Smith Streets venue yesterday.

The event which started at 11:00hrs at the saw male and female lifters exhibiting the three powerlifting lifts, the squat, the bench press and the deadlift.

Despite the inclement weather, in excess of 40 persons were in attendance…..