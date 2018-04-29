Fitness Express/GAPF meet and greet and exhibition a success

Guyana’s leading supplement retailer, Fitness Express and the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) staged a successful meet and greet and exhibition at the entity’s Sheriff and John Smith Streets venue yesterday.
The event which started at 11:00hrs at the saw male and female lifters exhibiting the three powerlifting lifts, the squat, the bench press and the deadlift.
Despite the inclement weather, in excess of 40 persons were in attendance…..
Gajnabi excited at West Indies camp call up
Following her maiden call up to train with the West Indies senior women’s team, Shabika Gajnabi vows to capitalize on the opportunity and make her family proud.
Fernandes back on the court; eyes next Commonwealth Games
Nineteen-year-old Taylor Fernandes is already back on the squash court after her participation at the recent Commonwealth Games, maintaining her desire to hone her skills to match her counterparts on the international stage.
National Novices c/ships now May 4-6
The month of May promises to be a busy one for the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) and its boxers.
Plaisance Secondary defeats Business School 69-19
Plaisance Secondary and Bishops’ High School won their U19 matches while St. Joseph’s High, Presidents’ College and Marian Academy clinched U16 victories when the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Regional Conference continued yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.