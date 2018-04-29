National Novices c/ships now May 4-6

The month of May promises to be a busy one for the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) and its boxers.

According to President of the association, Steve Ninvalle, some of the activities for the upcoming month includes the staging of the National Novices Championships and the participation of some standout boxers at overseas tournaments.

First up, the Andrew Lewis National Novices Championship originally scheduled for this weekend has been shifted to May 4-6 at the National Gymnasium…..