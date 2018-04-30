Colts crowned Road to Mecca champs for the third time

A dynasty of sorts was solidified Saturday night when Colts clinched their third consecutive Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) ‘Road to Mecca’ Club Championships humbling 2014 titlist Ravens 86-66 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Rising star Stanton Rose recorded 25 points in the win, hitting seven out of 10 three pointers in the process to complement his eight rebounds.
He was assisted by fellow marksman Shelroy Thomas who scored 20 points littered with four three point daggers.
Overall Most Valuable Player (MVP) Shane Webster tallied 15 points and pulled in as many rebounds, while Sheldon Thomas added eight points…..
