Consistency critical to SL series win: Holder

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Captain Jason Holder is stressing consistency as the key as West Indies chase their first series victory over Sri Lanka in 15 years, when the two sides clash in the Caribbean in June.

The Windies are coming off a year which saw them win three of 10 Tests, including a 1-0 a victory in a two-match series away to Zimbabwe last November.

And Holder believes his side are capable of building on these results once every player strives to be more consistent in the upcoming three-match series.

“They’ve (Sri Lanka) been a good team in the recent past and they’ve been very consistent in what they’ve been doing and we’re at the stage on our careers and we’re looking to make our mark and make a steady progress forward,” Holder told reporters here.

“Last year was a reasonable year for us. We won a few Test matches here and there and we won one Test series as well, so what was good about that year was that the guys got a feel of winning.

“We’ve just got to continue to strive to be consistent – I think consistency has hampered us in the past. I think it is an area that we always have to address but I think these two months we have off now, we have to utilise them quite nicely and I think the guys have been preparing quite nicely leading up to this series against Sri Lanka.”

The Sri Lankans have never won a Test series in the Caribbean in three visits, and have managed a single Test win in six matches.

However, they crushed the Windies 2-0 in the last series at home three years ago, when the visitors lost by significant margins in Galle and Colombo.

Holder said it was an opportune time to turn around their form against the Sri Lankans, especially with both teams in rebuilding phases.

“I don’t think you can separate the teams at this present time – they’ve lost some experienced heads and we’ve lost some experienced heads over the last few years,” the 26-year-old said.

“And we’ve got a young budding side and they’ve got a young budding side as well so I think it should be really good series. Having the first day/night Test in the Caribbean should also be quite interesting and the guys are quite looking forward to that.

“If we focus on our small basics in terms of the one percentage that we always talk about, we’ll get that end result that we’re looking for in terms of a series win.”

Holder, who scored his second Test hundred against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, stressed it was also important he continued to lift his performances with both bat and ball in order to be an example for his unit.

“It is just for me to be consistent and contribute in any way I can,” the all-rounder explained.

“I do enjoy both facets of the game and it’s just something for me to be consistent and if I’m going to ask the guys to be consistent, I’ve got to lead in it and that’s been something I’ve been trying to emulate throughout the entire team and be the man to lead the charge.”

He added: “Performances obviously speak for themselves and it goes a long way in order to be creditable. So for me I jus try to lead the way and be consistent in my performances whether it’s with bat or ball.”