Grant Stuart wins UCI CI Para-Cycling Road Race in Canada

Differently-abled cyclist Walter Grant Stuart’s dream of representing Guyana at the Paralympics came a step closer after he won the UCI Para-Cycling Road Race event yesterday in Canada.

The Continental Cycle Club rider was invited to compete in the Time Trials and the Road Race at the UCI C1 Para-Cycling event at Circuit Gilles-Villenueve, Montreal, Canada.

Grant-Stuart has one hand after losing his right arm in an accident a number of years ago but he rides the standard bicycle.

His trip was made possible through support from Grace Kennedy Guyana Limited, the National Sports Commission, Ansa McAl, the Guyana Cycling Association of North America, Kevin Jeffery, Andrew King and Guyana Cycling Federation President, Horace Burrowes.