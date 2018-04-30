Grant Stuart wins UCI CI Para-Cycling Road Race in Canada

Differently-abled cyclist Walter Grant Stuart’s dream of representing Guyana at the Paralympics came a step closer after he won the UCI Para-Cycling Road Race event yesterday in Canada.
The Continental Cycle Club rider was invited to compete in the Time Trials and the Road Race at the UCI C1 Para-Cycling event at Circuit Gilles-Villenueve, Montreal, Canada.
Grant-Stuart has one hand after losing his right arm in an accident a number of years ago but he rides the standard bicycle.
His trip was made possible through support from Grace Kennedy Guyana Limited, the National Sports Commission, Ansa McAl, the Guyana Cycling Association of North America, Kevin Jeffery, Andrew King and Guyana Cycling Federation President, Horace Burrowes.
Russell birthday celebrations marred by first-ball ‘duck’ in KKR win
BENGALURU, India, CMC – West Indies star Andre Russell suffered the ignominy of a first-ball ‘duck’ on his 30th birthday but Kolkata Knight Riders overcame that disappointment to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in the Indian Premier League here yesterday.
Consistency critical to SL series win: Holder
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Captain Jason Holder is stressing consistency as the key as West Indies chase their first series victory over Sri Lanka in 15 years, when the two sides clash in the Caribbean in June.
LeBron leads Cavs to Game 7 win over Pacers
(Reuters) LeBron James scored 45 points as Cleveland beat Indiana 105-101 in the decisive seventh game of their first-round playoff series yesterday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.
Colts crowned Road to Mecca champs for the third time
A dynasty of sorts was solidified Saturday night when Colts clinched their third consecutive Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) ‘Road to Mecca’ Club Championships humbling 2014 titlist Ravens 86-66 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.