Hercules recommends club level three-day cricket for Essequibo

Following Essequibo’s unsavory exit from the Guyana Cricket Board/Hand-In-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County Under-19 tournament, Coach Ryan Hercules is recommending that there be the introduction of three-day cricket at the club level in the Cinderella County.
Essequibo defeated former champions Demerara by six wickets in the third round, drew against the Select Under-17s in the second round after losing to eventual winners, Berbice in the first round.
In an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday, the former national player said it was a good outing for the players from Essequibo who got better as the tournament progressed…..
Grant Stuart wins UCI CI Para-Cycling Road Race in Canada
Differently-abled cyclist Walter Grant Stuart’s dream of representing Guyana at the Paralympics came a step closer after he won the UCI Para-Cycling Road Race event yesterday in Canada.
Russell birthday celebrations marred by first-ball ‘duck’ in KKR win
BENGALURU, India, CMC – West Indies star Andre Russell suffered the ignominy of a first-ball ‘duck’ on his 30th birthday but Kolkata Knight Riders overcame that disappointment to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in the Indian Premier League here yesterday.
Consistency critical to SL series win: Holder
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Captain Jason Holder is stressing consistency as the key as West Indies chase their first series victory over Sri Lanka in 15 years, when the two sides clash in the Caribbean in June.
LeBron leads Cavs to Game 7 win over Pacers
(Reuters) LeBron James scored 45 points as Cleveland beat Indiana 105-101 in the decisive seventh game of their first-round playoff series yesterday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.