Hercules recommends club level three-day cricket for Essequibo

Following Essequibo’s unsavory exit from the Guyana Cricket Board/Hand-In-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County Under-19 tournament, Coach Ryan Hercules is recommending that there be the introduction of three-day cricket at the club level in the Cinderella County.

Essequibo defeated former champions Demerara by six wickets in the third round, drew against the Select Under-17s in the second round after losing to eventual winners, Berbice in the first round.

In an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday, the former national player said it was a good outing for the players from Essequibo who got better as the tournament progressed…..