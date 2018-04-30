Kings make light work of Cougars

Victoria Kings made light work of Berbice unit Cougars 4-1, when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League resumed on Saturday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

Nikosie Denny bagged a double in the lopsided clash with goals in the eighth and 57th minute. He was aided by Aubrey Gibson and Randolph Gardner, who scored in the 16th and 90th minute respectively.

For the loser, Danny Johnson found the back of the net in the 34th minute. With the win, Victoria Kings move into the third spot on 19 points.

On the other hand, it was the eighth loss for the Cougars unit who remain in ninth place on six points.