Kings make light work of Cougars

Victoria Kings made light work of Berbice unit Cougars 4-1, when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League resumed on Saturday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.
Nikosie Denny bagged a double in the lopsided clash with goals in the eighth and 57th minute. He was aided by Aubrey Gibson and Randolph Gardner, who scored in the 16th and 90th minute respectively.
For the loser, Danny Johnson found the back of the net in the 34th minute. With the win, Victoria Kings move into the third spot on 19 points.
On the other hand, it was the eighth loss for the Cougars unit who remain in ninth place on six points.
Grant Stuart wins UCI CI Para-Cycling Road Race in Canada
Differently-abled cyclist Walter Grant Stuart’s dream of representing Guyana at the Paralympics came a step closer after he won the UCI Para-Cycling Road Race event yesterday in Canada.
Russell birthday celebrations marred by first-ball ‘duck’ in KKR win
BENGALURU, India, CMC – West Indies star Andre Russell suffered the ignominy of a first-ball ‘duck’ on his 30th birthday but Kolkata Knight Riders overcame that disappointment to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in the Indian Premier League here yesterday.
Consistency critical to SL series win: Holder
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Captain Jason Holder is stressing consistency as the key as West Indies chase their first series victory over Sri Lanka in 15 years, when the two sides clash in the Caribbean in June.
LeBron leads Cavs to Game 7 win over Pacers
(Reuters) LeBron James scored 45 points as Cleveland beat Indiana 105-101 in the decisive seventh game of their first-round playoff series yesterday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.