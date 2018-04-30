Lady Jags lose 1-3 to Trinidad

The Lady Jaguars ended their Caribbean Football Union Women’s Challenge Series yesterday on a negative note, losing to hosts Trinidad and Tobago 1-3 at the Ato Bolton Stadium, Trinidad and Tobago.
The home side took the lead compliments of a 13th minute strike before the Guyanese equalised in the 64th minute through a penalty conversion.
However, the Trinidadians retook the lead via a 76th minute conversion. Guyana was then reduced to 10 players after one of their players was shown the red card in the 85th minute.
The score line was then sealed, as Trinidad and Tobago netted in the 89th minute to end their group campaign with a p
erfect record.
Grant Stuart wins UCI CI Para-Cycling Road Race in Canada
Differently-abled cyclist Walter Grant Stuart’s dream of representing Guyana at the Paralympics came a step closer after he won the UCI Para-Cycling Road Race event yesterday in Canada.
Russell birthday celebrations marred by first-ball ‘duck’ in KKR win
BENGALURU, India, CMC – West Indies star Andre Russell suffered the ignominy of a first-ball ‘duck’ on his 30th birthday but Kolkata Knight Riders overcame that disappointment to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in the Indian Premier League here yesterday.
Consistency critical to SL series win: Holder
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Captain Jason Holder is stressing consistency as the key as West Indies chase their first series victory over Sri Lanka in 15 years, when the two sides clash in the Caribbean in June.
LeBron leads Cavs to Game 7 win over Pacers
(Reuters) LeBron James scored 45 points as Cleveland beat Indiana 105-101 in the decisive seventh game of their first-round playoff series yesterday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.