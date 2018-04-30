Rain forces postponement of U-19 final once again

The final of the Guyana Cricket Board/ Hand In Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance 50-over Inter-county Under-19 tournament was once again postponed due to rain.
The final was scheduled to take place at the Lusignan Community Centre Ground, East Coast Demerara on Saturday but was moved to yesterday but the inclement weather over the weekend has delayed the much anticipated match which will see a new champion being crowned with the exit of Demerara…..
Grant Stuart wins UCI CI Para-Cycling Road Race in Canada
Differently-abled cyclist Walter Grant Stuart’s dream of representing Guyana at the Paralympics came a step closer after he won the UCI Para-Cycling Road Race event yesterday in Canada.
Russell birthday celebrations marred by first-ball ‘duck’ in KKR win
BENGALURU, India, CMC – West Indies star Andre Russell suffered the ignominy of a first-ball ‘duck’ on his 30th birthday but Kolkata Knight Riders overcame that disappointment to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in the Indian Premier League here yesterday.
Consistency critical to SL series win: Holder
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Captain Jason Holder is stressing consistency as the key as West Indies chase their first series victory over Sri Lanka in 15 years, when the two sides clash in the Caribbean in June.
LeBron leads Cavs to Game 7 win over Pacers
(Reuters) LeBron James scored 45 points as Cleveland beat Indiana 105-101 in the decisive seventh game of their first-round playoff series yesterday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.