Timo Boll beaten but Germany scrape through

(ITTF) Defending champions Germany managed to eke out a 3-2 win over Egypt yesterday as the team aspect of the World Table tennis Championships got underway yesterday in Sweden.
Omar Assar who spent three years at the Halmstad Club and is to join Borussia Düsseldorf, the club where Timo Boll plays, was the man in form. In the second match of the fixture, he beat Ruwen Filus (4-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-9), after Boll had given Germany the early advantage by overcoming Mohamed El-Beiali (11-4, 11-5, 11-4).
Matters level, Dimitrij Ovtcharov restored the German advantage by overcoming Khalid Assar (14-12, 11-7, 9-11- 11-6), before Omar Assar shocked Boll in five games (11-9, 6-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-8)…..
Grant Stuart wins UCI CI Para-Cycling Road Race in Canada
Differently-abled cyclist Walter Grant Stuart’s dream of representing Guyana at the Paralympics came a step closer after he won the UCI Para-Cycling Road Race event yesterday in Canada.
Russell birthday celebrations marred by first-ball ‘duck’ in KKR win
BENGALURU, India, CMC – West Indies star Andre Russell suffered the ignominy of a first-ball ‘duck’ on his 30th birthday but Kolkata Knight Riders overcame that disappointment to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in the Indian Premier League here yesterday.
Consistency critical to SL series win: Holder
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Captain Jason Holder is stressing consistency as the key as West Indies chase their first series victory over Sri Lanka in 15 years, when the two sides clash in the Caribbean in June.
LeBron leads Cavs to Game 7 win over Pacers
(Reuters) LeBron James scored 45 points as Cleveland beat Indiana 105-101 in the decisive seventh game of their first-round playoff series yesterday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.