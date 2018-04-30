Timo Boll beaten but Germany scrape through

(ITTF) Defending champions Germany managed to eke out a 3-2 win over Egypt yesterday as the team aspect of the World Table tennis Championships got underway yesterday in Sweden.

Omar Assar who spent three years at the Halmstad Club and is to join Borussia Düsseldorf, the club where Timo Boll plays, was the man in form. In the second match of the fixture, he beat Ruwen Filus (4-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-9), after Boll had given Germany the early advantage by overcoming Mohamed El-Beiali (11-4, 11-5, 11-4).

Matters level, Dimitrij Ovtcharov restored the German advantage by overcoming Khalid Assar (14-12, 11-7, 9-11- 11-6), before Omar Assar shocked Boll in five games (11-9, 6-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-8)…..