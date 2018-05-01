NK Ballers, Silver Bullets clash a virtual final

All roads will lead to the Mackenzie Bus Park Tarmac tonight when the quarterfinal round in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship kicks-off.
Defending champion Dave and Celina’s will battle Quiet Storm at 19:30hrs in the opening fixture.
The titlist ended in the runner-up position in group-B and will require an improved showing if they are to overcome group-C winner and newcomer Quiet Storm.
In the second matchup, tournament favourite and group-A winner NK Ballers will oppose former champion and runner-up of group-D Silver Bullets at 20:10hrs, in a match that can be considered a final…..
Strong start crucial especially with format change: Holder
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – West Indies captain Jason Holder has stressed the importance of a strong start to next year’s World Cup in England, especially with the change of format in the competition.
Chennai back at the top after whipping Delhi Daredevils
(IPL) The Chennai Super Kings regained their place at the top of the VIVO IPL 2018 standings after they defeated the Delhi Daredevils by 13 runs at the MCA International Stadium in Pune last night.
REO Inter-Secondary Schools cricket competition bowls off May 14
A collaboration between the private sector and the Region Four, Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has resulted in the inaugural RDC/Lloyd W.P.
Garett ‘trusting the process’ as he gears up for DC United audition
Golden Jaguars Center Back Jeremy Garrett, is banking on his maturity and preparations ahead of an audition with American Football Club, DC United on Friday, in the United States.