NK Ballers, Silver Bullets clash a virtual final

All roads will lead to the Mackenzie Bus Park Tarmac tonight when the quarterfinal round in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship kicks-off.

Defending champion Dave and Celina’s will battle Quiet Storm at 19:30hrs in the opening fixture.

The titlist ended in the runner-up position in group-B and will require an improved showing if they are to overcome group-C winner and newcomer Quiet Storm.

In the second matchup, tournament favourite and group-A winner NK Ballers will oppose former champion and runner-up of group-D Silver Bullets at 20:10hrs, in a match that can be considered a final…..