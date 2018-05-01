Sports

REO Inter-Secondary Schools cricket competition bowls off May 14

By
Lloyd W.P. Britton (left) hands over some of the gear to Regional Executive Officer (REO), Pauline Lucas.

A collaboration between the private sector and the Region Four, Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has resulted in the inaugural RDC/Lloyd W.P. Britton REO Inter Secondary School cricket competition bowling off May 14 in four venues.

Sixteen teams will vie for the title with the final set for May 24 tentatively at the Lusignan Community Center Ground, East Coast Demerara.

The knock out competition will be a 40-overs-a-side affair with the National Sports Commission providing some of the gear…..

