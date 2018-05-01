REO Inter-Secondary Schools cricket competition bowls off May 14

A collaboration between the private sector and the Region Four, Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has resulted in the inaugural RDC/Lloyd W.P. Britton REO Inter Secondary School cricket competition bowling off May 14 in four venues.
Sixteen teams will vie for the title with the final set for May 24 tentatively at the Lusignan Community Center Ground, East Coast Demerara.
The knock out competition will be a 40-overs-a-side affair with the National Sports Commission providing some of the gear…..
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – West Indies captain Jason Holder has stressed the importance of a strong start to next year’s World Cup in England, especially with the change of format in the competition.
All roads will lead to the Mackenzie Bus Park Tarmac tonight when the quarterfinal round in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship kicks-off.
(IPL) The Chennai Super Kings regained their place at the top of the VIVO IPL 2018 standings after they defeated the Delhi Daredevils by 13 runs at the MCA International Stadium in Pune last night.
Golden Jaguars Center Back Jeremy Garrett, is banking on his maturity and preparations ahead of an audition with American Football Club, DC United on Friday, in the United States.