Beaton slapped with international ban after failing assessment

LONDON, CMC – West Indies speedster Ronsford Beaton’s career was left under a cloud yesterday after he was suspended by the International Cricket Council from bowling in international cricket.

The 25-year-old was reported for a suspect bowling action following the second One-Day International against New Zealand in Christchurch last December and has now failed a recent independent assessment, the ICC announced.

Beaton, however, may still be able to play in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League starting in August, where he was a 10th round pick for reigning champions Trinbago Knight Riders at the recent draft.

However, Cricket West Indies will have to approve his participation.

“In accordance with the Regulations, Beaton’s international suspension will also be recognised and enforced by all National Cricket Federations for domestic cricket events played in their own jurisdiction,” the ICC statement said.

“Save that, with the consent of Cricket West Indies, Beaton may be able to play in domestic cricket events played in the Caribbean under the auspices of Cricket West Indies.”

Guyanese Beaton made his international debut in the first ODI against New Zealand in Whangarei, finishing wicket-less from nine overs which cost 42 runs.

In the second ODI, he took one for 60 from eight overs.

His tour finished in agony when he was forced to return home early ahead of the Twenty20 series with a side strain.