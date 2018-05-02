Carib T20 bowls off this Sunday

Ansa McAl, through its Carib Beer brand, has teamed up with the East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) to host the first ever Carib T20 knock out tournament.

The tournament was launched at a simple ceremony yesterday at the Enmore Community Center Ground, one of the prospective venues for the final of the tournament which gets underway Sunday.

With a total of 18 teams in the competition, five venues will be used, including the Enmore Community Center, Lusignan Community Center and Enterprise Community Center grounds…..