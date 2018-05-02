Carib T20 bowls off this Sunday

Ansa McAl, through its Carib Beer brand, has teamed up with the East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) to host the first ever Carib T20 knock out tournament.
The tournament was launched at a simple ceremony yesterday at the Enmore Community Center Ground, one of the prospective venues for the final of the tournament which gets underway Sunday.
With a total of 18 teams in the competition, five venues will be used, including the Enmore Community Center, Lusignan Community Center and Enterprise Community Center grounds…..
Beaton slapped with international ban after failing assessment
LONDON, CMC – West Indies speedster Ronsford Beaton’s career was left under a cloud yesterday after he was suspended by the International Cricket Council from bowling in international cricket.
Grant-Stuart wants to medal at Paralympic Games
Walter Grant-Stuart is hoping that his gold medal outing in Canada this past weekend serves as the catalyst for him to achieve his dream of representing Guyana at the Paralympic Games.
Eagles upset Den Amstel to reach final
Uitvlugt will oppose Eagles in the final of the inaugural Big Yard Auto Sale ‘West Side Super 4’ Knockout Championship on Friday following their semi-final wins over Vergenoegen and Eagles respectively on Monday.
Hard work pays off -Sinclair
Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) male Cricketer-of-the-Year Kevin Sinclair is humbled by the prestigious award and merits his achievement to hard work.