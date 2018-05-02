Grant-Stuart wants to medal at Paralympic Games

Walter Grant-Stuart is hoping that his gold medal outing in Canada this past weekend serves as the catalyst for him to achieve his dream of representing Guyana at the Paralympic Games.

The one-armed wheelsman braved the winter-like conditions in Montreal to win the Union Cycliste International (UCI) sanctioned C1 Para Cycling road race at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Sunday.

He placed fourth in the Time-Trial event one day earlier. Grant-Stuart a former National Road Race Champion told Stabroek Sport yesterday that competing internationally against top-flight competition will best lay the foundation for him to earn a medal at a Paralympic Games. “The more Para events I attend, they will give me more recognition around the world. Thus I will have a better opportunity to be in the Paralympics”…..