Hard work pays off -Sinclair

Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) male Cricketer-of-the-Year Kevin Sinclair is humbled by the prestigious award and merits his achievement to hard work.
The 18-year-old all-rounder was deemed the male Cricketer-of-the-Year when the club hosted its 28th annual awards ceremony on Sunday at the St. Francis Training Center, Port Mourant while his fellow all-rounder Kevlon Anderson was adjudged runner-up. Shemaine Campbelle won the female Cricketer-of-the-Year award.
“Well you know hard work pays off and I will never stop working hard to make my club and country proud,” Sinclair stated…..
Carib T20 bowls off this Sunday
Ansa McAl, through its Carib Beer brand, has teamed up with the East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) to host the first ever Carib T20 knock out tournament.
Beaton slapped with international ban after failing assessment
LONDON, CMC – West Indies speedster Ronsford Beaton’s career was left under a cloud yesterday after he was suspended by the International Cricket Council from bowling in international cricket.
Grant-Stuart wants to medal at Paralympic Games
Walter Grant-Stuart is hoping that his gold medal outing in Canada this past weekend serves as the catalyst for him to achieve his dream of representing Guyana at the Paralympic Games.
Eagles upset Den Amstel to reach final
Uitvlugt will oppose Eagles in the final of the inaugural Big Yard Auto Sale ‘West Side Super 4’ Knockout Championship on Friday following their semi-final wins over Vergenoegen and Eagles respectively on Monday.