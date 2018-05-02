Hard work pays off -Sinclair

Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) male Cricketer-of-the-Year Kevin Sinclair is humbled by the prestigious award and merits his achievement to hard work.

The 18-year-old all-rounder was deemed the male Cricketer-of-the-Year when the club hosted its 28th annual awards ceremony on Sunday at the St. Francis Training Center, Port Mourant while his fellow all-rounder Kevlon Anderson was adjudged runner-up. Shemaine Campbelle won the female Cricketer-of-the-Year award.

“Well you know hard work pays off and I will never stop working hard to make my club and country proud,” Sinclair stated…..