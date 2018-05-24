Sports

Golden boy Doris receives gift of gold

By
Troy Doris poses with his plaque of achievement from Minister of State Joseph Harmon while in the presence of Director of Sports Christopher Jones, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service, Reginal Brotherson (second from left) and other MOTP Staff.

Charles de Gaulle famously quoted that “There can be no other criterion, no other standard than gold which has no nationality and which is eternally and universally accepted as the unalterable fiduciary value par excellence.”

Yesterday, Guyana’s Golden Boy, Troy Doris received the gift of gold from King’s Jewellery World as a reward for his excellence at the Commonwealth Games which was staged on the Gold Coast, Australia last month.

Doris hopped, skipped and jumped his way to a Commonwealth Games gold medal and leaped into the record books after winning the Men’s Triple Jump Final on April 14…..

More in Sports

Lady Jags, Bermuda battle to 2-2 draw

By

U-19 cricket team is NSC’s Team-of-the-Year

By

Imlach, Spencer in Jaguars squad for 5th title hunt

NBS donates $250,000 to construction of Malteenoes practice facility

Big-hitting Russell fires KKR closer to final

default placeholder

Rockets rally past Warriors in 4th to even series

default placeholder

South Africa’s De Villiers quits international cricket

Caribbean to view ESPN’s live coverage of England’s international and domestic cricket

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×