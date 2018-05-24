Golden boy Doris receives gift of gold

Charles de Gaulle famously quoted that “There can be no other criterion, no other standard than gold which has no nationality and which is eternally and universally accepted as the unalterable fiduciary value par excellence.”

Yesterday, Guyana’s Golden Boy, Troy Doris received the gift of gold from King’s Jewellery World as a reward for his excellence at the Commonwealth Games which was staged on the Gold Coast, Australia last month.

Doris hopped, skipped and jumped his way to a Commonwealth Games gold medal and leaped into the record books after winning the Men’s Triple Jump Final on April 14…..