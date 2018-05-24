Sports

U-19 cricket team is NSC’s Team-of-the-Year

By
The awardees and organisers pose for a photograph displaying their medals and plaques.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) on Tuesday recognized the outstanding efforts of the sporting fraternity in Guyana at its annual awards ceremony at the Pegasus Hotel where the Guyana Under-19 cricket team walked away with the sports Team-of-the -Year award. The Under-19 team reached unchartered territory when they bagged the double by winning the Cricket West Indies 50 overs title and the three-day version of the game in St. Kitts in 2017, adding to their title in 2016.

The team paved the way for five players to be a part of the West Indies Under-19 team,

including Raymond Perez and Bhaskar Yadram, both of whom were nominated for the Junior Sportsman-of-the-Year award…..

