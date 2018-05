The Lady Jaguars will oppose neighbours and traditional foe Suriname tonight from 19:00hrs in a pivotal group-E clash in the CONCACAF Women’s Qualifiers at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

Both teams are in similar positions, with the hosts battling to a 2-2 draw with Bermuda in their opener, while Suriname went down 2-1 to Barbados.

It will be the fourth meeting of the teams, with the home side starting as the firm favourite due to their unbeaten record against the Dutch nation…..