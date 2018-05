The new Executive of the Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) recently held its first Statutory Meeting and announced plans for the construction of an all-weather practice facility.

A number of projects were also decided for the year, including increasing the pool of youth cricketers and growing the general membership of the club.

The brain child of Owen John, the construction of the new practice facility, which will have three pitches, has an estimated price tag of $3.3 million. ….