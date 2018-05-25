Meusa, Thomas to spearhead Guyana in Georgia

The Executive Committee of the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) have selected Wendell Meusa and Maria Thomas to spearhead the National Men’s and Women’s Chess Teams, respectively, which will represent Guyana at the 43rd World Chess Olympiad slated for September 23rd – 6th October, 2018 in Batumi, Georgia.

According to a GCF press release, National Chess Champion and National Coach CM Wendell Meusa will represent Guyana for the first time at this event. Number 1 ranked FIDE rated player CM Anthony Drayton and former Junior and Senior National Champion CM Taffin Khan were also selected.

New to the men’s team is Loris Nathoo, who played phenomenally in this year National Championships to book his seat, and has just received a big jump in his FIDE rating…..