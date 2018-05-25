Sports

Meusa, Thomas to spearhead Guyana in Georgia

2018 Chess Olympiad

By
Maria Thomas

The Executive Committee of the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) have selected Wendell Meusa and Maria Thomas to spearhead the National Men’s and Women’s Chess Teams, respectively, which will represent Guyana at the 43rd World Chess Olympiad slated for September 23rd – 6th October, 2018 in Batumi, Georgia.

According to a GCF press release, National Chess Champion and National Coach CM Wendell Meusa will represent Guyana for the first time at this event. Number 1 ranked FIDE rated player CM Anthony Drayton and former Junior and Senior National Champion CM Taffin Khan were also selected.

 New to the men’s team is Loris Nathoo, who played phenomenally in this year National Championships to book his seat, and has just received a big jump in his FIDE rating…..

More in Sports

Devon Smith recalled to face Sri Lanka

Lady Jags clash with traditional rival Suriname tonight

Pakistan make careless England suffer at Lord’s

Malteenoes announces plans for all-weather practice facility

Incentive scheme necessary for standout athletes – Norton, Doris

By
default placeholder

Celtics clamp down on Cavs, take 3-2 series edge

Nadal handed easy path to French Open final

Ricciardo smashes lap record in practice

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×