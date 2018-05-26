Bailey not feeling any pressure surround Reggae Boyz future

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Exciting Jamaican forward Leon Bailey says he is putting himself under no pressure regarding his international future.

The 20-year-old, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen, is yet to make his debut for the Reggae Boyz amidst swirling speculation about his eligibility for England and even Belgium and Germany.

“First of all I don’t like pressure so I don’t tend to let myself feel pressure,” he told TVJ Sports.

“So I tend to do my thing knowing that in the back of my head I have a lot of responsibility an a lot of people looking up to me so I tend to work hard and do what I have to do so I don’t feel pressured by anything.”

Two of Bailey’s parents apparently hold British grandparents, fueling speculation he could qualify for the Three Lions and even make their squad for the World Cup in Russia starting next month.

However, neither grandparent was born in England, which is a major qualification requirement.

Media reports have also said Bailey could play for Belgium or Germany based on residency rules.

His father and agent, Craig Butler, said “possibilities” existed but there was a strong sense of commitment to Jamaica.

“There’s been conversation with England,” said Butler.

“There’s possibilities to play for other countries but the reality is our heart will always remain in our homeland where we love.”

Last season, Bailey netted seven times for Bayer Leverkusen and had six assists.