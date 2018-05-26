Campbelle to lead Guyana senior female cricket team

West Indies player Shemaine Campbelle was named captain of the Guyana senior female cricket team named yesterday ahead of their encampment as part of their preparations for the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Women’s 50 overs and T20 tournaments.

According to a release from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Campbelle was named captain ahead of last year’s skipper, Tremayne Smartt who remains a part of the squad.

The team will be encamped at tshe Chetram Singh Centre of Excellence Hostel at La Bonne Intention from tomorrow where they will engage in a number of preparatory exercises ahead of the CWI Women’s Regional T20 and 50 over tournament billed for Jamaica from June 7-25. Shabika Gajnabi who has been called to a camp for the West Indies women’s team in Antigua has been named in the squad…..