De Silva out of Windies tour following death of father

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, CMC – All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva has withdrawn from the three-Test tour of West Indies following the shooting death of his father Thursday.

The 26-year-old de Silva, who bowls off-spin and has already struck four Test hundreds, was expected to be a key member of the 17-member squad which has now been reduced to 16.

“There will be no replacement for Dhananjaya. Instead of a 17-member squad, we will now have 16,” a Sri Lanka Cricket spokesman said.

SLC said it would provide all the necessary support for de Silva during what would be a difficult time for the player.

The withdrawal is the second blow to the Sri Lanka side after opener Dimuth Karunaratne was also forced out because of a fractured finger.

De Silva’s father, Ranjan de Silva – a local politician – died after he was gunned down near Colombo mere hours before squad was scheduled to leave for the Caribbean.

There have been no arrests.

Sri Lanka, led by Dinesh Chandimal, will face the Windies in Tests at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad, Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia and Kensington Oval in Barbados from June 6-27.

SQUAD – Dinesh Chandimal (capt.), Mahela Udawatte, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Roshen Silva, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Gamage, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.